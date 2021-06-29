Kidnap victim still unheard from; 3 arrested in case

Three people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in South Carolina but authorities said Tuesday that the victim has not been heard from.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that Jhaz Allison, 29, was last seen June 24 on a street near downtown Aiken.

Allison’s mother reported that he was taken at gunpoint by three men and a woman.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on charges including attempted murder and kidnapping, as well as weapon and drug charges.

But there has been no word on Allison’s whereabouts. South Carolina news outlets report that he has not contacted friends, family or police.