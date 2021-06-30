Few details in fatal SC shooting as police serve warrant

A man was shot and killed in Calhoun County as deputies served an arrest warrant Wednesday, police in South Carolina said.

The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the death, did not say where the shooting happened, what the arrest warrant was for or what exactly happened.

Agents called it a “confrontation between an armed man and deputies” in a statement that said no other information would be released because the investigation is ongoing.

The statement did say no officers were injured.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers referred all questions about the shooting back to state police.

John Hayden Inabinet, 51, died in the shooting at his home near St. Matthews and an autopsy has been ordered on Friday, Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said.

The county of 15,000 people is southeast of Columbia.