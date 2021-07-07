South Carolina

21 small American flags burned at South Carolina cemetery

The Associated Press

ANDERSON, S.C.

Someone burned 21 small American flags at a South Carolina cemetery — the second time the graveyard has been vandalized in the past two years.

The flags were gathered and burned just under the bell tower at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, where a message about separating church and state also was spray painted, authorities said.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning, and surveillance footage from the cemetery showed the crime happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officials told news outlets.

Anderson County deputies are investigating the vandalism.

The cemetery also had 21 American flags burned in July 2019 in the section for veterans at the memorial park.

