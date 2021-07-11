Group preaches brotherhood with early-morning workouts

At 4:30 a.m., Greenwood is eerily quiet.

Roads that are normally flooded with cars getting from destination to destination are silent. A stray passing car might whiz by but for the most part the only light you can see is the streetlights and the lighted business signs that hang on the outside of the building.

For many, this quiet and serene time is a time for rest but for a small group of people, it is the perfect time to get their day started with a workout. These workouts vary from one- to two-mile runs to meeting at the Greenwood Civic Center to do calisthenics.

For Adam Weyer, a member of the fitness group since it began in 2015, the early morning workouts have led to an opportunity to meet others in the community and form a bond.

“It’s just a group of guys that is that you’re doing life with together,” Weyer said. “Not to sound cliche but, you know, my wife says that is that is probably the first time in my adult life, I have a group of men who I can call friends.”

Weyer recognizes that the early alarms to workout are not for everybody but what keeps the small group going is in the group’s three F’s: fitness, fellowship and faith.

“(Fitness) is the hook,” Weyer said. “But the second part, Fellowship, is what we call the glue, that’s what keeps guys coming back. That’s why I kept coming back, it’s just a group of guys who I know are there for me and I know if I don’t get up in the morning, I’m going to get a text message or phone call saying, ‘hey, where were you today.’”

Along with the comaraderie, Weyer said that the closeness resembles what many of the men miss the most about sports: the team bond. To recreate this, each member is given a nickname. For example, Weyer is named “Bengay” after the anti-inflammatory ointment, which plays on his role as the Head Athletic Trainer at Lander University.

As a former baseball player, Weyer loved the idea of the “brotherhood” that the group naturally forms.

“If there’s no one out there waiting for me at 5:00 a.m., it can be a lot easier for me to hit the snooze button, and turn my alarm off and go back to bed. But knowing that ‘hey, the guy that I’m running my half marathon with or the guy that I’m running my Spartan with is out there waiting for me,’ that’s why my feet hit the floor.”

Although some members of the group go on to do half-marathons and Spartan races, Weyer stressed that F3 wants men from all fitness levels to come out and join the group.

“The term we use is ‘picking up the six,’ there’s a lot of military terms involved because it was founded by military guys,” Weyer said. “In that, we’re not going to let you struggle on your own, we’re going to come, we’re going to encourage you, we’re going to pick you up if you’re in the back of the pack. we’re going to be with you every step of the way because we want you to continue to accelerate forward physically, but also we believe that if you can cross the physical hurdle and start feeling better by yourself physically, then you can be a better husband, a better father, and a better member of the community.”

Weyer said that anyone who is interested in joining the group to check out its website at https://f3greenwood.com/ or to follow its Facebook page.

“Our whole goal is is to make men believe that they can do it,” Weyer said.