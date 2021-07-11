South Carolina

Business 85 to close for 2 years for bridge replacements

The Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A freeway in northern South Carolina is closing for two years so crews can replace a pair of bridges.

Business 85 in Spartanburg will close starting Monday between Exit 3 at New Cut Road and Exit 4B at Hearon Circle, officials said.

The bridges being replaced are more than 60 years old and are structurally deficient, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Officials estimate it will take two years to replace the bridges.

Business 85 used to be the main Interstate 85 highway until a bypass north of Spartanburg was finished in 1995.

  Comments  

South Carolina

Korean War remains of South Carolina soldier identified

July 11, 2021 8:19 PM

South Carolina

Group preaches brotherhood with early-morning workouts

July 11, 2021 8:17 PM

South Carolina

State-owned power company fined for air pollution

July 11, 2021 8:11 PM

South Carolina

Prosecutor: Woman swindled Kansas widow in romance scam

July 11, 2021 7:32 PM

South Carolina

Voorhees names new president to lead South Carolina HBCU

July 11, 2021 9:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service