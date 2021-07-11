Business 85 to close for 2 years for bridge replacements

A freeway in northern South Carolina is closing for two years so crews can replace a pair of bridges.

Business 85 in Spartanburg will close starting Monday between Exit 3 at New Cut Road and Exit 4B at Hearon Circle, officials said.

The bridges being replaced are more than 60 years old and are structurally deficient, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Officials estimate it will take two years to replace the bridges.

Business 85 used to be the main Interstate 85 highway until a bypass north of Spartanburg was finished in 1995.