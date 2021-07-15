Horse rider killed in accident at Midlands-area training facility, SC coroner says

A 32-year-old woman was killed in a horse jumping accident, the coroner’s office said. istockphoto

An experienced horse rider was killed Wednesday in an accident at a Midlands-area equestrian training facility, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Annie Goodwin died after the accident at Stable View Farm, Coroner Darryl Ables told The State.

The 32-year-old Aiken resident was called “a beloved local rider” and “an exceptional Eventer,” in a statement released by Stable View.

The accident happened when Goodwin was schooling over a training level obstacle, according to the statement.

At about 11:15 a.m., Goodwin attempted to jump the horse she was riding over the obstacle, Ables said. The horse did not negotiate the jump, throwing off Goodwin before landing on top of the rider, according to Ables.

Goodwin was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center where she died at about 12:30 p.m., Ables said.

An autopsy scheduled for Thursday in Newberry was expected to determine the cause of death.

The horse was not injured in the accident, Stable View said.

The facility, about 4 miles from Exit 18 on Interstate 20, will be closed for the next two weeks “while our community grieves,” according to the statement.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Annie’s family and loved ones,” Stable View said.