Man sought in Alabama slaying returned from South Carolina

A man sought in a killing that happened in Alabama two months ago has been returned to the state to face charges following his arrest in South Carolina, police said Thursday.

Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur was jailed on a capital murder charge in Morgan County after being extradited following his arrest by federal marshals in Myrtle Beach on June 29. He was accused in the shooting death of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, on May 9, police said.

Another man was arrested and charged with capital murder just days after the slaying.

Jordan was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital. Evidence showed he was killed during a robbery after giving someone a ride from a convenience store, records showed.

Court documents don't include the name of a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Yarbrough.