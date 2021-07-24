SC State taps group to find trainers for president search

Trustees at South Carolina State University voted Friday to create a committee to find someone to train the entire board on its responsibilities as it chooses a new president.

The board fired James Clark on July 13 after he served as president for five years. Alumni and faculty were worried about a 43% drop in enrollment from 2011 to 2019.

Trustees agreed to start the search for a new president by having three members help find a person or group to show them their responsibilities in searching for a new leader and how to find the best candidate, Board of Trustees Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins said in a statement.

“It’s all about getting everyone on the same playing field from the start when it comes to initiating a search process," Jenkins said.

Trustees also discussed getting advice from the Association of Governing Boards and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Alexander Conyers, a retired U.S. Army colonel and vice president at the university, is serving as interim president.