SC investing nearly $15M into early childhood education from federal COVID relief

South Carolina students and their families are getting $14.7 million for early childhood education from the federal American Rescue Plan, the state’s Department of Education announced Wednesday.

“With less than 40% of kindergartners demonstrating readiness pre-pandemic and the promising results of state funded early childhood education programs and pilots, we know the need and benefits of expanding our current offerings,” state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a statement. “COVID-19 has intensified the need to support early learners and their families so that they are ready to learn on day one of kindergarten.”

The near $15 million will pay for initiatives to:

ease the transition from early childhood education into kindergarten





expand after-school and summer language and literary programs

support programs for parents with preschool aged children

get children up to three years old in low-income communities to doctors

“This funding will not only support the academic outcomes of our youngest learners, but also provide mental and physical health and wellbeing for them and their families that is paramount to successful outcomes in education and life,” Spearman said. “An effective early childhood program builds the foundation for school success and lifelong learning.”

The money and the early childhood education initiatives it pays for will be administered by South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness. The money will be spent over the next three years, the education department said.

“Children and families whose lives have been upended by COVID-19 will be able to participate in proven programs,” Georgia Mjartan Executive Director of South Carolina First Steps said. “Compared to their peers, children enrolled in First Steps programs are 74% more likely to enter kindergarten ready to succeed.”

South Carolina received $211 million for education from the American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package. The plan, passed in March, is meant to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic.