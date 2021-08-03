Charlotte Observer Logo
Are face masks, protective COVID gear part of SC’s tax-free weekend?

SC Sales Tax-Free Holiday

Are face masks included? What about clothing? Read more about South Carolina’s tax-free weekend here.

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina families are preparing to send their children back to the classroom during another surge of COVID-19 cases as the state’s public health department is encouraging schools to implement masks.

But, similar to other back-to-school essentials, parents are asking whether masks will be tax free next month.

The answer is complicated, said Bonnie Swingle, spokeswoman with the state Department of Revenue.

Swingle said there is no specific exemption in the state’s tax holiday law for masks or other personal protective equipment.

However, cloth masks won’t be taxed from Aug. 6-8 because they are considered clothing accessories, she said.

Under South Carolina’s sale tax-free weekend, there are several different categories of items that qualify.

They include clothing, clothing accessories, footwear, school supplies used in the classroom or at home for school assignments, computers, computer software, printers and printer supplies and certain bed and bath supplies.

Should other items of personal protective equipment fit into those categories, than it would qualify, Swingle said.

