SC deputies: Man accused of setting fire that killed mom

A South Carolina man is in custody accused of killing his mother by setting her house on fire, authorities said.

Eric James Harmon, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and arson first-degree, Chief Deputy Chad Brooks with Pickens County Sheriff’s Office told WYFF-TV. He remains behind bars at the Pickens County Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to Brooks, firefighters responded to a home in Six Mile, South Carolina, on July 1. After the fire was put out, firefighters discovered a body later identified as 57-year-old Beverly Harmon, Brooks said.

Brooks said it was determined the fire had been intentionally set by her son.

Harmon, who had burn marks on his arms, admitted setting the fire with the help of an accelerant, while his mother was still alive inside the home, according to warrants filed in the case.