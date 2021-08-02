SC’s Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, despite vaccinated

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to supporters in Lexington on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The senator said he began having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday to be tested.

Graham was previously vaccinated to fight off COVID-19 months ago.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham tweeted. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham described his symptoms and “mild” and said it feels like he has a sinus infections. He will quarantine for the next 10 days. He went on to say he was glad he was vaccinated, despite his diagnosis.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he wrote. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham’s diagnosis is among the rising breakthrough cases seen across the country where vaccinated people test positive for the virus due to the Delta variant.

South Carolina has also seen a spike in cases during the past few weeks, seeing its most cases since February.

