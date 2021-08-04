Charlotte Observer Logo
Grammy-winning rapper and comedian announces 2022 tour with stops in SC, NC

Tyler The Creator performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Chicago.
Tyler The Creator performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Chicago.
Columbia, S.C.

Odd Future rapper Tyler, the Creator announced a host of new tour dates with stops inNorth Carolina and South Carolina.

The designer and comedian announced the tour Tuesday in support of his latest album “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which was released in June. The tour is his first since the pandemic began and will feature supporting acts Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown.

Tyler will play at the Bojagles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. on March 16 before heading down to Florida for three shows. After the run, the Grammy Award winner will be in North Charleston, S.C. at the North Charleston Coliseum on March 23.

Tickets start at $39.50 and are available through his clothing brand’s website, golfwang.com.

