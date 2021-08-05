Charlotte Observer Logo
South Carolina

SC’s top prosecutor says he’s eyeing Columbia’s mask mandate and may take action soon

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday that his office is studying the City of Columbia’s new school mask mandate and could announce any action as early as next week.

“We’ve received inquiries about the City of Columbia’s mask mandate. We’re doing research and analysis of it and expect to announce something late next week,” Wilson’s office said in a press release sent out shortly after the Columbia City Council voted 5-1 to order a mask mandate in the city’s daycare, elementary and middle schools.

On Wednesday, Benjamin, a Democrat, declared the city under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases.

By emergency order, public and private schools as well as day cares must require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The emergency ordinance, which was approved by a meeting of Columbia City Council, will apply on the premises of all places “whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of two (2) and fourteen (14),” a draft ordinance reads.

This story will be updated.

John Monk
John Monk has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years. A U.S. Army veteran who covered the 1989 American invasion of Panama, Monk is a former Washington correspondent for The Charlotte Observer. He has covered numerous death penalty trials, including those of the Charleston church killer, Dylann Roof, serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and child killer Tim Jones. Monk’s hobbies include hiking, books, languages, music and a lot of other things.
