SC day care worker facing additional abuse charges

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, S.C.

A South Carolina woman already facing charges of abusing children at a day care center where she worked has been charged with nearly three dozen more counts, news outlets reported.

Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo was charged with 35 new counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. Last month she was charged with 14 counts after she alleged assaulted children at a church-affiliated day care and after-school care center in Lexington.

The case was reported to investigations by a day care administrator, and authorities said Audette was seen on security video grabbing several children by the arm, neck and face and pushing a child to the ground.

More than a dozen parents of children showed up at a bond hearing Friday for Audette.

Court records weren't immediately available to show whether Audette had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

