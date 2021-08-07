Former SC deputy charged with exposure, other offenses

A former South Carolina sheriff's deputy was arrested on charges of inappropriately touching a woman and exposing himself, news outlets reported.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said former Cherokee County deputy Shelby Todd Singleton, 46, was charged with second-degree assault and battery and indecent exposure. He also was charged with misconduct by a public official.

The charges stem from an incident in December, arrest warrants showed.

Singleton was jailed Friday in Cherokee County, and it wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.