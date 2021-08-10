Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line

Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line.

Jamaal Warwell, 32, was found Sunday, one day after he went under water in a pond in the Phinizy Swamp area just south of Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Warwell had been in a group participating in orienteering — a sport where competitors race from one check point to the next with just a map and compass, said Sgt. Brian Hobbins of the Department of Natural Resources.