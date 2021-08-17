Charlotte Observer Logo
SC Gov. McMaster says it’s ‘our duty’ to help Afghanistan allies fleeing Taliban rule

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster said it’s “our duty” to help the Afghanistan refugees who helped Americans fight in the Middle Eastern country and are fleeing after it largely fell into Taliban hands.

“Those people … helped protect Americans,” McMaster said, answering a reporter’s question whether, like other governors in California, Maryland and Virginia, he’d welcome them to South Carolina. “Now it is our duty to help them. We need to help them.”

Afghanistan is now mainly under the control of the Taliban, after the country’s capital of Kabul fell to insurgent forces over the weekend. Ashraf Ghani, the country’s former president, has since fled and the government has collapsed in most provinces.

The situation comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

