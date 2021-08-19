Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach airport now South Carolina’s busiest airport

The Associated Press

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport has been the busiest airport in South Carolina this summer.

The airport set a record for passenger traffic with more than 500,000 total passengers in July, WBTW-TV reported. That’s the highest monthly passenger count ever recorded at an airport in South Carolina’s history.

Total passenger traffic for July totaled nearly 550,000 — a 49% increase over July 2019, airport officials said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

More SC colleges requiring masks after high court’s ruling

August 19, 2021 1:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service