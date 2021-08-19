South Carolina
Myrtle Beach airport now South Carolina’s busiest airport
The Myrtle Beach International Airport has been the busiest airport in South Carolina this summer.
The airport set a record for passenger traffic with more than 500,000 total passengers in July, WBTW-TV reported. That’s the highest monthly passenger count ever recorded at an airport in South Carolina’s history.
Total passenger traffic for July totaled nearly 550,000 — a 49% increase over July 2019, airport officials said.
