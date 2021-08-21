Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

South Carolina

Death Row inmate in South Carolina dies in hospital

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A man who'd been on South Carolina's death row since 1984 died Saturday at a hospital, state corrections officials said.

Donald Allen Jones, 60, had been hospitalized since Wednesday, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. The preliminary cause of death is stroke but an autopsy will be performed, officials said.

Jones was the second-longest serving resident on South Carolina's death row, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release.

He was convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, larceny from an automobile and larceny-housebreaking in the 1983 Lancaster County shooting death of Ned Plyler.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

North Carolina

Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

August 21, 2021 8:40 PM

South Carolina

SC college welcomes men into dorms for 1st time in 167 years

August 21, 2021 8:40 PM

South Carolina

New rules require prosecutors to share evidence of innocence

August 21, 2021 8:40 PM

News

South Carolina man nearly lost his pregnant wife to COVID-19

August 21, 2021 8:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service