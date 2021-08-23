Golf cart driver dies in crash on S. Carolina highway

A 74-year-old man died after the golf cart he was driving got struck by a car on a South Carolina highway, authorities said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on S.C. 261 in Sumter County, The State reported. Master Trooper Brian Lee of the Highway Patrol said the man was driving his golf cart on the road at 8:30 p.m. Friday when a car smashed into it from behind a few miles from Shaw Air Base.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Frank Sanders of Sumter, said county Coroner Robbie Baker.

The Highway Patrol has not said whether it plans to seek charges.