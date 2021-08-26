Charlotte Observer Logo
SC high school football player dies during evening practice

The Associated Press

IRMO, S.C.

A 17-year-old football player on a five-time reigning South Carolina championship team has died after collapsing at an evening football practice.

Jack Alkhatib died at a hospital shortly after being stricken at Dutch Fork High School's practice, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how Alkhatib died, Rutherford said.

The high school did not release any details on what happened to Alkhatib. The football team’s Instagram page said practice Tuesday was moved to 7 p.m. because of heat.

Alkhatib was a two-year starter on the offensive line for Dutch Fork, which has won the 5A state title five years in a row and has a 51-game unbeaten streak.

Dutch Fork canceled practice Wednesday after Alkhatib's death.

