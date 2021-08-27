Three winning lottery tickets sold at same SC store. No winners have come forward yet

Three winning lottery tickets were bought at the same South Carolina store — but no one has claimed the prizes.

At least one lottery player is getting richer after stopping at Lowes Foods in Hanahan, roughly 15 miles northwest of Charleston, the S.C. Education Lottery said.

It turns out, three Palmetto Cash 5 game tickets sold at the grocery store matched enough numbers in Thursday’s drawing to be worth $300,000, officials said in a news release. Each ticket beat odds of more than 1 in 1.6 million to win big.

No one had claimed the prizes as of 1:24 p.m. Friday, S.C. Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

The winning numbers: 5-16-17-30-37, with Power-Up number 3.

Winners have up to six months to come forward, so “check your tickets,” officials said.

It’s not the first time a South Carolina store sold multiple winning tickets.

In August 2020, a Chesterfield County gas station was responsible for selling two that were worth $25,000 a year, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.