3 hurt after small plane crashes in backyard of SC home

Authorities in South Carolina confirm a small plane crashed Saturday, injuring three people.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the plane landed in the backyard of a house in Spartanburg, multiple news agencies reported.

The sheriff’s office described the passengers' injuries as minor. They were transported to an area hospital for assessment and treatment, first responders said.

It is unclear what caused the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration has investigators headed to the scene, Spartanburg fire officials said.