TV show inspired man’s picks in the South Carolina lottery — and it paid off big time

A TV show inspired a man’s lottery picks — and won him a big prize in South Carolina.

The man was getting some screen time when he noticed a combination of five numbers: 1-10-16-17-18, the S.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday.

“I saw them on television,” he told officials in a news release.

He used those same picks when he tried his luck on the Palmetto Cash 5 game, and his decision paid off big time. That’s because his ticket matched enough numbers to win, beating more than 1-in-500,000 odds, officials said.

The winner, whom the S.C. Education Lottery didn’t identify in a news release, scored his $200,000 prize after a trip to the grocery store. He snagged his lucky ticket during a stop at the Piggly Wiggly in Chesterfield, roughly 85 miles northeast of Columbia.

Officials said the man didn’t share the name of the show that helped him land the windfall. He kept $138,000 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

It’s not the first time a stop at a South Carolina grocery store has made someone richer.

Last week, officials said three winning tickets were sold at the same supermarket outside of Charleston. As of Friday, no one had claimed the prize money, McClatchy News reported.

Also this month, the lottery reported a woman went to a Harris Teeter to get a lottery ticket and ended up hitting the jackpot.

