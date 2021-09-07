Teen allegedly pointed gun at off-duty York County deputy in road rage, officials say

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department

An off-duty York County sheriff’s deputy was the victim of Labor Day road rage where a teen allegedly pointed a gun at the deputy, officials said.

No shots were fired in the incident that happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on S.C. 161 west of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt, Faris said.

The female deputy was alone in her personal truck at the time of the incident. A sheriff’s office daily report log described the incident as road rage.

The off-duty deputy told responding officers she used her horn after a Mustang, which was changing lanes, almost hit the front of her vehicle, the report stated. When she was later alongside the Mustang a passenger in the car pointed a gun at her, the report stated.

The deputy followed the Mustang until deputies in patrol vehicles made a traffic stop, the incident report stated.

The passenger in the Mustang told deputies a passenger in the deputy’s truck “flipped off” the Mustang occupants, according to the incident report. However, the incident report stated the off-duty deputy was alone in the truck.

The deputy was designated as the victim in the incident report. The Herald generally does not name victims of crime.

Officers seized a loaded 9 millimeter handgun that was in the Mustang, according to Faris and the incident report.

The passenger in the Mustang is a 17-year-old who allegedly pointed the gun and has been charged as a juvenile. The charges are pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to sheriff records.

The juvenile was released to a family member after being served a South Carolina Family Court petition for the charges, the report stated.

The name of the juvenile charged was not released because of his age.

The driver of the Mustang and another passenger were not charged and were released to family, the report stated.