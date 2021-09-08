Police: Homeowner says he shot man who tried to get in house

A homeowner shot and killed a man who first refused to leave his front yard and then came back with what appeared to be a weapon in his pocket, authorities said

Daniel Matthew Pilgrim, 23, died in the Sunday night shooting, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said.

Pilgrim was acting strangely in the front yard of the home and initially refused to leave when asked, the homeowner told Spartanburg Police.

Pilgrim left briefly, but returned with his hands in his pocket and what looked like a weapon and when he tried to get in the house, the owner shot him, police said.

Police and prosecutors are still investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed.

The name of the homeowner has not been released.