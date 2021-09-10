Second special education staffer at Lancaster, SC school dies from COVID, district says

A second special education staff member at a Lancaster County school has died this week from COVID-19 complications, school district officials said.

Eleanor Mends, a special education teacher, had been a teacher for three years at South Middle School, said Michelle Craig, spokeswoman for the Lancaster County School District.

Another support staffer in the special education department at the school died earlier this week from COVID-19 complications, the district said Wednesday. That first person who died was not identified by school officials because district officials had not spoken to family members, Craig said.

Officials have not released information about how the two staffers may have contracted the disease or the exact dates each died.

Craig said Friday morning the two people who have died did not work in the same classroom.

“Currently, the only connection between the two was that they were both employees of South Middle School,” Craig told The Herald Friday morning.

Bryan Vaughan, director of safety and transportation for the school district, said top district officials were aware of the second COVID-related death at South Middle School.

It remains unclear what actions, if any, will be taken by the school district now that a second South Middle School staffer has died from the coronavirus.

A statement from the district Friday morning said:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a second South Middle School staff member. Special education teacher Eleanor Mends passed away from COVID complications. Ms. Mends had many years of experience teaching and three years with Lancaster County School District.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Mends during this difficult time. Counselors are available to students and staff at the school.

The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe. “

A 16-year-old Andrew Jackson High School student died in August from COVID-19 complications, officials said last month.

This is a developing story.