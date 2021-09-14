Aid for elderly is coming to Chester, Fairfield, Union, SC counties. You can sign up now.

Kevin E. Wemberly, CEO of SC Uplift Community Outreach and Joseph E. Gardner, board president, celebrate receiving the HUD grant.

Some help is on the way for senior citizens in Chester, Union and Fairfield counties.

SC Uplift Community Outreach, a South Carolina nonprofit, has been awarded $1 million through the Housing and Urban Development Older Adult Home Modification Program, according to a press release.

The money (at $5,000 per household) will go to help approximately 130 seniors “age in place,” said SC Uplift CEO Kevin Wemberly said.

The grant will be used to repair and modify homes to make them safer for older adults, “helping people improve their quality of life through safe, secure and affordable housing and economic development,” according to a press release.

It won’t take long for assistance to reach the community. Construction sponsored by the grant money is set to start in 60-90 days, Wemberly said.

The program is geared to assist low-income homeowners older than 62. To qualify, applicants must make 80% or less of their county’s median income, Wemberly said. In Chester County, the median household income is $42,442; In Fairfield, it’s $38,213; and in Union, it’s $38,213, according to census data.

Home additions sponsored by the project include installing grab bars, railings, and lever-handled doorknobs and faucets and non-slip strips for showers and tubs or stairs.

All of the modifications allow seniors to stay in their homes, instead of paying costly fees to enter nursing homes.

Angela Douglas, a former city of Chester council member, will spearhead community outreach efforts with her company Douglass Stragety Group.

There’s a growing population of elderly who wish to grow old comfortably at home, Douglas said. “This grant gives us the opportunity to take care of those who have taken care of us,” she said. “We can focus on people who are often forgotten.”

As residents age along with their neighborhoods, repairing homes through this program also will improve housing stock, Douglas said.

The company will partner with nonprofit I-58, which assists with construction and repairs in rural counties. Suite 65, LLC, an occupational therapy company, will evaluate participating seniors to assess what modifications their homes need.

This effort also was made possible by local political officials, who wrote letters to HUD to promote the program. The officials include: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, S.C. Sen. Mike Fanning, S.C. Rep. Annie McDanile, S.C. Rep. Randy Ligon, Chester Mayor Pro Temp Carlos Williams and Union Mayor Harold Thompson.

Of 32 programs, SC Uplift was one of only two organizations in SC to receive the grant.

To see leaders come together to make this happen is “an honor,” Douglas said. “Community builds community.”

How to sign up

To qualify, you must be:

Age 62 or older

Live in Fairfield, Union or Chester counties





The legal owner of the home that will be worked on

Making an annual income at 80% or less of their county’s median income (In Chester, the median household income is $42,442; In Fairfield, it’s $38,213; and in Union, it’s $38,213, according to census data.)

I-58 and SC Uplift are now creating a list of applicants, who they will help register.

Interested households can contact SC Uplift by phone at 803-691-4742, email at info@scuplift.org. I-58 can be reached by phone at 803-209-5553 or email at information@I58helps.org. (That’s the letter I.)

If you believe someone you know would benefit from this program and they are unable to call or email themselves, you may call or email on their behalf. This is encouraged, Wemberly said, so those who need it most can be considered.