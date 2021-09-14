COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

COVID-related deaths in SC approach 10,000

At least 647,539 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,852 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,474 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed 45 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

At least 2,494 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday, with 591 patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Monday, 10.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 50% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and more than 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Emergency financial assistance offered to Lowcountry renters

Tenants in Beaufort and Jasper counties who have fallen behind on rent or utilities could receive much-needed help, thanks to an upcoming event in Ridgeland.

This weekend, residents can apply for financial assistance via a $272 million program aimed at “keeping South Carolinians in their homes” as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, The Island Packet reported. Eligible residents could get up to a year’s worth of assistance for rent and past due bills, dating back to March 13, 2020.

Some Lowcountry renters may also qualify for three months of rental assistance for the future.

The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antioch Education Center at 7557 W. Main St. in Ridgeland.

Police employee dies after ‘long-fought battle’ with COVID-19

The Irmo Police Department is grieving after losing one of its own to the coronavirus.

Police Chaplain Billie Bright died Sunday from complications of the virus, The State reported. He was 46 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Irmo Police Chaplain Billie Bright,” the department said in a Facebook post. “His long-fought battle with COVID came to an end overnight.”

Bright, who joined the department in August 2020, was remembered as a man with a “contagious” laugh and an “uplifting spirit.”

“Our staff will truly miss Billie as we grieve his loss,” the department said.