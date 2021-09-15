Families in subdivision hit by stray pellets from dove hunt

Residents of an Upstate South Carolina neighborhood say they were ducking for cover after pellets from a nearby dove hunt started striking them.

Children playing outside were also struck by the pellets, one of them as he played on a trampoline, WYFF-TV reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to calls Saturday afternoon about the stray pellets coming from a field in Greenwood County. Neighbors said they saw 10 to 20 people in the field hunting doves.

Department of Natural resources officials say they talked to several people who say they were hit, including a 6-year-old boy who had two marks on his cheek.

The land is private property and the landowner wasn’t doing anything illegal, authorities said. There is no state law or regulation mandating the minimum distance from other homes or properties from a dove hunt on private land.

Officials said they talked to the landowner and the landowner voluntarily stopped the hunt due to safety and noise concerns.

Neighbors said the children struck by pellets are OK.