South Carolina

SC judge grants bond for suspect charged with assisted suicide in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

A judge handed a $5,000 bond to the Walterboro man charged with assisted suicide in the roadside shooting of Alex Murdaugh Wednesday morning.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, is facing one count each of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, SLED’s Tuesday night news release said.

Smith has also been charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

The bond was for all charges except the methamphetamine charge.

The bond hearing before Magistrate Judge Keisha D. Gadsden was at 8:30 a.m. at the Colleton County Detention Center.

As of just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Smith was still in police custody in Colleton County because of a hold from Hampton County, where he is expected to be extradited.

Alex Murdaugh will likely face a charge in the alleged planned suicide attempt, his attorney said Tuesday morning in an interview on the Today Show.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

