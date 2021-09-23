Officer struck and killed by vehicle fleeing police stop

An officer killed last week while on duty was struck by a car driving away from a traffic stop, police in South Carolina said.

Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart died after he was hit on Sept. 17 and his funeral will be Friday, authorities said.

After hitting Stewart, Jermaine Ryan Roberson drove off and later stole another car, telling the driver he had a gun and ordering the person to drive before pushing the driver out of the car, investigators said.

A Florence County deputy chasing Roberson caused the vehicle to crash and he was arrested, authorities said.

A different Lake City officer was trying to pull Roberson over for a registration violation, arrest warrants said.

Roberson, 29 was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death and failure to stop for blue light resulting in death, according to arrest warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Roberson was charged last week by Florence County deputies with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, carjacking and failure to stop for a blue light. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

Stewart, 48, served with the Marines and then became a police officer in South Carolina for 21 years. He spent the past 13 years with Lake City police.