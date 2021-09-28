Man killed when lawn mover overturns, trapping him in creek

An 88-year-old man has died after the lawn mower he was driving overturned and trapped him under water in a creek, investigators said.

Daniel Lee Shaw was mowing his property in Gaffney on Monday when the mower overturned on an embankment and tumbled into a creek, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.

The lawn mower lander on top of Shaw in the creek and it appeared he couldn't escape, said Fowler, who ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Family members found Shaw around 8:50 p.m. Monday after he didn't return home. He had last been seen alive about 5 p.m., the coroner said.