$100K reward for leads in Paul and Maggie Murdaugh killings expires today. What to know

READ MORE Murdaugh murders in Colleton County Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage. Expand All

The $100,000 reward offered by Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster, to help spur tips to solve the killings of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, expired on Thursday.

Murdaugh announced the reward on June 25 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of the double homicide.

“We are disappointed that no one has stepped forward with any leads to solve the murder and claim the $100,000 reward. At this time the family is evaluating what additional steps can be taken to solve the murders of Maggie and Paul,” according to a statement from Amanda Loveday, a Murdaugh family spokesperson.

Nearly four months since the killings, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division has announced no suspects, made no arrests and held no press conferences.

A flurry of action from SLED came two weeks ago, however, when Alex Murdaugh was charged with attempting to stage his own murder on Sept. 4 for a $10 million life insurance policy payout to his surviving son, Buster.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since the shooting, Murdaugh’s lawyers have said he confessed to SLED because he wanted SLED to focus on solving the killings of his wife and son. They said he was in a depressive state and struggling with a 20-year opioid addiction.

As part of his $20,000 personal recognizance bond, Murdaugh was ordered to remain in an undisclosed, out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

Richard Alexander Murdaugh enters the courtroom at the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center on Sept. 16, 2021 for his bond hearing faceing charges of insurance fraud. Jake Shore jshore@islandpacket.com

Asked about the reward on Tuesday, Murdaugh lawyer Jim Griffin confirmed that nobody has made a claim to the money, nor has SLED received any tips that lead to an arrest.

“Whether (Alex) will renew the reward remains to be seen,” Griffin said. “That will be a decision he and his family have to make once he’s discharged” from drug treatment.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick law firm, founded in 1910 by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, was supposed to administer the reward.

Alex Murdaugh worked as a personal injury lawyer for the Hampton law firm until a day before his shooting, when he resigned after allegations that he misappropriated the firm’s money. That’s also under investigation by SLED.

Griffin said he was unsure how the reward renewal would work since Murdaugh no longer works for PMPED.

“They have their own issues as it pertains to (Alex),” he said.





Reporter Lana Ferguson assisted in reporting this story.