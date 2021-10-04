Motorcycle rider dies on SC interstate after hitting deer

Deer with blood dripping from their antlers — and strings of flesh — have been seen roaming the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and it’s as creepy looking as it sounds. Facebook screenshot

A motorcyclist died on a South Carolina interstate on Sunday after he collided with a deer.

David Graham, 58, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, was riding a Harley-Davidson down Interstate 20 in Aiken County on Sunday afternoon, when a deer ran into the roadway and collided with his motorcycle at top speed, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Graham died at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. He was wearing a helmet.

The wreck happened near mile marker 31 around 2:19 p.m. Sunday, Highway Patrol said. The crash scene is about two miles east of the town of Monetta.