Man who drowned in hotel pool unidentified 5 years later

A man who drowned more than five years ago in a North Myrtle Beach pool wearing shorts and a shirt still has not been identified, the Horry County coroner said.

No one reported the man missing after he was found dead in February 2016 in the pool at Ocean Creek Plantation. He wasn't staying at the hotel and no abandoned cars were found nearby, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge told WBTW-TV.

DNA and fingerprint checks have found no match and there was no ID or room key found in the man's clothes, investigators said.

An autopsy showed no sign of foul play, Edge said.

The coroner said the man's clothes — a nice shirt, shorts and tennis shoes left on the pool deck — is one thing that stuck out.

“He’s dressed good, even though it was a little cold for what he had on,” Edge said. I would say that he’s used to living an upscale life, able to afford nice clothes."

Edge released a photo of the man, hoping that might spur someone to recognize him. It's only the third unidentified body he has had in 30 years as coroner.

“I know there’s some family out there who would want know where he’s at and what’s going on with him,” Edge said. “I mean, we can keep him for years and years, but I look at the other side and I know somebody’s missing him.”