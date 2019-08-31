Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina as Dorian nears US coast

Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian may impact Carolinas next week Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for possible tracks and timetables for Hurricane Dorian making landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for possible tracks and timetables for Hurricane Dorian making landfall.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina as weather forecasts indicate that Hurricane Dorian may veer toward the Carolinas.

In a Saturday night Twitter post at around 9:30, Cooper said: “North Carolinians should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather. Please take the time now to prepare for possible effects of #Dorian”

The executive order allows North Carolina officials to deploy the State Emergency Response Team, and to seek assistance and reimbursement for damages from the federal government.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A state of emergency has been declared for our state. North Carolinians should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather. Please take the time now to prepare for possible effects of #Dorian https://t.co/sxJtKsUixM — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 1, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Cooper issued an emergency order that prepares the state’s transportation system to quickly get fuel, medicine, water and other supplies to hurricane victims if needed.

An order from the governor on Friday helps North Carolina farmers get their crops out of the field and on the road in advance of the storm. That same order also triggered the state’s anti-price gouging law.

Please continue to check this website for additional updates about the hurricane.