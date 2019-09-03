Here’s what SC’s Midlands should expect from Hurricane Dorian, weather service says

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

Those living in some Midlands communities of South Carolina can expect to see tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Dorian as early as Wednesday afternoon, officials said Tuesday.

The eastern counties in the Midlands — Orangeburg, Clarendon, and Sumter Counties — are most likely to see the wind and rain effects of Dorian, according to a release from the National Weather Service.

The southeastern portions of Orangeburg and Clarendon counties could see up to six inches of rain, depending on where the storm moves.

Four Midlands counties — Bamberg, Orangeburg, Clarendon and Sumter — were placed on a tropical storm watch Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Dorian is sitting atop the Bahamas, roughly 105 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach in Florida. The storm is moving northwest at two miles per hour. It was recently downgraded to a category 2 hurricane and has maximum, sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. That’s a sharp decrease from Sunday, when the storm was a category 5 hurricane, packing sustained winds of up to 185 miles per hour.

Early Tuesday morning, Hurricane Dorian was a category 3 hurricane with maximum, sustained winds of 120 miles per hour, according to the release.

The storm is expected to move to the northwest this morning, according to the release.

Last week, the hurricane was projected to strike the southeast part of the United States head-on. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday. However, that projection has changed.

“Dorian will most likely stay offshore, but a shift to the west and an increased threat to the Midlands...cannot be totally ruled out,” according to the National Weather Service release.

However, those in South Carolina’s coastal counties — still in the “cone of uncertainty” — are still being advised to evacuate, according to a previous article from The State.

For South Carolina’s Lowcountry, which includes Charleston and Hilton Head, the National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning. The rest of the S.C. Coast is under a hurricane watch, according to a previous article from The State.

