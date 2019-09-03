Many coastal areas of the Carolinas are under evacuation orders. Here’s the latest

Mandatory evacuations in New Hanover County New Hanover county manager announces mandatory evacuations for several coastal areas of the county on Sept. 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Hanover county manager announces mandatory evacuations for several coastal areas of the county on Sept. 3, 2019.

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the Carolinas, many coastal areas are under evacuation orders.

Here’s what we know so far:

▪ Several South Carolina counties are under a mandatory evacuation order from Gov. Henry McMaster: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley

▪ Parts of South Carolina’s Horry, Georgetown, Jasper and Beaufort counties — Zone A — are under a mandatory order. Zone A includes all areas east of U.S. Business 17 to the intersection with U.S. 17 and all areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Part of the South Carolina’s Colleton County — Zones A and B — are under evacuation orders. Zone B includes all areas south of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive, all areas in Longwood Plantation to the Waccamaw River, all areas east of U.S. 17 to the Northern County line and all areas east of U.S. Bypass to U.S. 17, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

▪ Zones A, B and C in Charleston County are also under evacuation orders. Zone C includes areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544, south of Brown’s Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814, all areas east of Highway 90 to U.S. 7 to the northern county line and all areas east of Highway 31 to Hwy 90, the newspaper reported.

▪ Dorchester County Zone D and Berkeley County Zones B and G are under the orders as well. Zone D includes areas between Ashley River Road and Dorchester Road, areas in that “front” Sawmill Branch from Dorchester Road to Luden Road, areas “near Eagle Creek between Ladson Road and Parlor Road from Dorchester Road to the Charleston County line” and southeast portions of the county, according to the county.

▪ South Carolina residents can find their zone here.

▪ Almost a quarter of a million people have evacuated South Carolina’s coast so far, The State reported.

▪ N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation for the state’s barrier islands, from the Virginia line to the South Carolina line. The barrier islands include the Outer Banks, Shackleford Banks, Bogue Banks and Bald Head Island.

▪ Currituck County in North Carolina issued a mandatory evacuation of Corolla and Carova in the Outer Banks starting Wednesday at at 8 a.m.

▪ Dare County, which includes the North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has also issued a mandatory evacuation.

▪ Hyde County has also issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors of Ocracoke Island by 5 a.m. Tuesday and for residents of the island by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ New Hanover County in Eastern North Carolina has issued a mandatory evacuation for several beach towns: Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ Residents of Wilmington and other areas of New Hanover County who live in homes or areas prone to flooding or storm surge are under a voluntary evacuation.

▪ Nearby Brunswick County in North Carolina also issued a voluntary evacuation for the county’s unincorporated areas.