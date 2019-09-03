SC officials issue burn ban as Hurricane Dorian stares down coast

Hurricane Dorian starts turn to north, weakens to Cat 2 Check out the ABC11 Monday morning forcast for the lastest on the track and potential impact of Hurricane Dorian on NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 Monday morning forcast for the lastest on the track and potential impact of Hurricane Dorian on NC.

Though Hurricane Dorian is expected to drench the South Carolina coast, state Forestry Commission officials have issued a burn ban.

The ban takes effect Wednesday at 7 a.m. for all South Carolina counties, according to the statement from the Forestry Commission.

All outdoor burning — including campfires — are prohibited under the ban.

“It may seem counterintuitive to call for a burning ban because of the rain that the eastern half of the state is expected to receive from this system over the next few days,” Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said, adding, “but there are other risk factors influencing this decision-making process.”

Hurricane Dorian is expected to dump six to ten inches of rain in parts of the state Thursday, according to forecasters. With that rain will likely come flooding and storm surges.

But the state has experienced “elevated drought conditions” lately, and first responders will be busy covering areas expected to be hit hard by Dorian, according to the statement.

Another factor contributing to the decision is the hurricane and tropical storm force winds expected across much of the state in the wake of the Category 2 storm. The winds could contribute to the rapid spread of a fire.

The ban will be in effect until further notice.