As Hurricane Dorian approaches, SC to end I-26 lane reversal Wednesday afternoon
Those looking for a wide-open road to flee South Carolina’s Lowcountry are running out of time.
That’s because the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will be ending the I-26 lane reversal at noon Wednesday, the department said in a tweet.
The department is ending the lane reversal now so that first responders will have time to clear the roads and seek shelter before Hurricane Dorian causes projected hurricane and tropical storm winds to the eastern part of the state, the department said in a tweet.
Drivers will not be able to enter I-26’s eastbound lanes, including I-256, but drivers will still be able to use I-26 West to flee the storm, the department said.
