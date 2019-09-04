Did you fill your bathtub with water for Hurricane Dorian? Here’s what to do with it

How (un)prepared are you for a hurricane? Follow these easy steps and get storm ready Do you know how to protect yourself — and your home — in the event of a hurricane? Here are some easy steps to take before the season kicks off — and what actions to take if a hurricane forms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know how to protect yourself — and your home — in the event of a hurricane? Here are some easy steps to take before the season kicks off — and what actions to take if a hurricane forms.

If you’re preparing for Hurricane Dorian to hit the Carolinas you’ve probably heard the tip to fill your bathtub or sink up with water. And maybe you’ve already done it.

So now what? What’s that water for?

A common misconception is that it’s extra drinking water, in case your bottled-water supply runs out.

But, according to the American Red Cross, it’s actually unsafe to drink.

“Water stored in bathtubs and sinks should never be used for drinking or for bathing young children because lead can leak from the glaze in bathtubs and sinks into water stored in them,” the Red Cross says.

Even if you boil the water, it’s still unsafe to drink because doing so won’t remove the lead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Instead, the water in your bathtub or sink should be used for flushing toilets, cleaning floors or washing your clothes in instances where power outages during the storm cut off your water supply, the Red Cross says

To stock up on drinking water, fill plastic bottles with water that is safe to drink, the Red Cross says.

You should have enough water that’s safe to drink or use for cooking stocked so that there’s a gallon per person per day for a two-week period, according to Seacoast Utility Authority.

It’s also important to watch out for boil water advisories.

“If your water service has been interrupted or you have noted a serious decrease in water pressure it is best to boil your water as a precaution,” Seacoast Utility Authority says.