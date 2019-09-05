Here’s how Hurricane Dorian is impacting Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties

Multiple trees down on I-26 Multiple trees down on I-26 Westbound before the Volvo Interchange. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple trees down on I-26 Westbound before the Volvo Interchange.

Sustained tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Dorian have sidelined public safety vehicles in Dorchester County, officials said Thursday.

“If residents choose to travel during this time, it will be at their own risk,” Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said in a press release.

However, Dorchester County tweeted that “public safety crews will respond to true emergency calls only.”

Public works and Dorchester S.C. Department of Transportation vehicles have also been removed from the roads because of the high winds, the release said.

Tropical storm force winds in Dorchester County have already caused road issues, including downed trees on I-26 West just before the Volvo interchange, according to a video Dorchester County posted to Twitter.

Dorchester County is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and a tropical storm warning, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.

“Crews will remain off the roads as long as we continue to experience sustained tropical-storm-force winds,” Norton said in an email.

Multiple trees down on I-26 Westbound before the Volvo Interchange. pic.twitter.com/BOGamWo4W5 — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 5, 2019

In neighboring Berkeley County, emergency crews are still on the road and are clearing debris, the county tweeted Thursday morning.

The effects of the hurricane are even more pronounced closer to the coast. In the city of Charleston, 65 streets have been closed completely because of flooding, downed power lines or other emergencies, according to the city’s website.

