Photo Gallery: Bahamas is devastated by Hurricane Dorian | Sept. 5, 2019

Aliana Alexis of Haiti stands on the concrete slab of what is left of her home after destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mudd” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mudd” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Bresil Rosemonde, of Haiti, seeks shelter with her children, left to right, Monica , 19, Nekeisha, 9 and Jasmine Baptist, 4, at the Marsh Harbour Health Center in Abaco, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mudd” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mudd” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Juvence Davlmay, 11, left, and cousin Rodney Dorvilus,14, look at the destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
At the Marsh Harbour Health Center in Abaco, people seek shelter after evacuating their homes during Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
A truck load of supplies arrive at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com