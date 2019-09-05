How to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief and make sure it’s going to the right place

Hurricane Dorian spawns tornadoes and waterspouts as it moves north Watch the ABC11 Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north to the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north to the Carolinas.

Volunteers and donations will be needed after Hurricane Dorian passes through North Carolina. The state disaster relief fund is already accepting donations for damage from Dorian.

You can submit donations online at governor.nc.gov/donate-hurricane-recovery.

Or send checks to: North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.

How to make sure your donations are helping

North Carolina’s secretary of state advises the public to watch out for possible charity scams related to Hurricane Dorian.

“As we begin to see the extent of the destruction in the Bahamas and brace for the storm’s impact here, we all naturally want to reach out and help those affected, but please remember that scam artists will try to use our generosity against us,” Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said in a news release.

“I want North Carolinians to give generously to relief efforts, so follow these tips to make sure your generosity is getting to those who need it,” she said.

Here are Marshall’s tips for giving to charity:

▪ Research the charity at sosnc.gov/divisions/charities and download the Smart Donor Checklist.

▪ Look at the Hurricane Dorian page on Charity Navigator to find established charities. Give to those established charities that have people on the ground in affected areas.

▪ Watch out for high-pressure solicitations on social media or by text and email, and check for charity names that sound like, but are not established charities.

▪ Report fake charities. Call the Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division at 888-830-4989 or file a complaint online at sosnc.gov/divisions/charities/enforcement.