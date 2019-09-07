Hurricane Dorian damage to NC Outer Banks from the air

Ocean waves flow over N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
DOT crews clear sand from N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
A ferry station sustained damage from Hurricane Dorian on the north side of Ocracoke Island Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Power crews work to fix power lines along N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
DOT crews clear sand from N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
A sailboat lays in the surf on the Outer Banks after Hurricane Dorian Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Flood waters from Hurricane Dorian fill neighborhoods in Ocracoke Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Flood waters from Hurricane Dorian fill neighborhoods in Ocracoke Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Debris and floodwaters litter a neighborhood in Ocracoke Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Supplies arrive at a dock in Ocracoke Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 following Hurricane Dorian.
DOT crews clear sand from N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
