Heavy rain, flooding expected in parts of NC as Tropical Storm Eta adds moisture

Rain is expected to drench parts of North Carolina this week, bringing the potential for flooding.

Flood watches or advisories are in effect through Thursday night for areas near the mountains and coast, according to the National Weather Service.

In Western North Carolina, rainfall Wednesday morning could bring flooding to most places, forecasters say. The northwestern part of the state could see up to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility for more rainfall in isolated areas, the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

There’s also a potential for flooding in the Charlotte area, where rain is expected to lighten up late Wednesday morning.

“But then another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected from this evening through Thursday,” forecasters said. “Flooding will become increasingly likely in areas that experience multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Charlotte is expected to get up to three-quarters of an inch of rain during the day and 2 inches overnight Wednesday, with more predicted for Thursday, according to the weather service.

To the east, a flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday night for the Triad and Orange County. The alert doesn’t impact the rest of the Triangle, where Raleigh could see up to 2 inches of rainfall overnight and again on Thursday, according to forecasters.

In central North Carolina, “some of this rain will be heavy as the system is tapping into the deeper tropical moisture associated with (Tropical Storm) Eta,” according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Near the coast, moisture from Tropical Storm Eta is also expected to contribute to rain chances. Flooding alerts start Wednesday night in eastern parts of the state, which could see up to 7 inches of rainfall.

Eta as of Wednesday morning was about 130 miles southwest of Ft. Myers, Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. update. It packed sustained winds of 70 mph as it moved northeast.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER