Flash flooding leaves 7 dead in North Carolina as some major roads remain closed

North Carolina is still dealing with the effects of severe flash flooding that left at least seven people dead across the state on Thursday.

The weather system tied to Tropical Storm Eta pounded the state with heavy rain, dropping more than 9 inches in some areas, including Rocky Mount, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warned Friday morning that dangerous conditions continue.

“The rain may have ended but hazards remain,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Numerous roads remain closed & several rivers continue to rise. Use caution while traveling & leave extra time in case you encounter a closed roadway. Never drive around barricades.”

Among the hardest-hit areas Thursday was Alexander County, where three people died and another 31 were rescued from a flooded campground. Search efforts are set to resume Friday morning for two more people who were missing from the area roughly 65 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Also in Alexander County, one person died after a car went into water, officials say. Two more traffic-related deaths were reported near Statesville, roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte.

Near Raleigh, police say a child playing near a creek drowned in the town of Rolesville.

Across the state, flooding forced roads and interstates to close. Interstate 95 North is expected to be shut down through 5 p.m. Friday near mile marker 102 in Johnston County, southeast of Raleigh, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

A flood warning was in effect through 8:45 a.m. Friday for the central part of the state, including Chatham, Durham, Orange, Johnston and Wake counties.

The Neuse River in Smithfield reached “major” flood status, rising to 20.27 feet Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to crest later Friday at 22 feet.

The Haw River near Bynum in Chatham County was at 15.26 feet Friday morning, putting it in the “moderate” flood stage. Water levels are expected to fall throughout the day.

Skies were expected to clear by the evening, according to the National Weather Service.