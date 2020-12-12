Snow, sleet, freezing rain could slicken roads next week in parts of Charlotte region

Snow, sleet and freezing rain could turn driving dangerous in parts of the Charlotte region from early to the middle of next week, National Weather Service meteorologists warned Saturday.

Forecasters expect the wintry mix to spread across the North Carolina mountains and eastward along the Interstate 40 corridor on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

Iredell, Catawba, Alexander and Rowan counties are most at risk for icy roads, NWS meteorologists said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin Saturday morning.

“The saving grace with this system is that it will be a quick mover, and (the wintry mix) should be on the light side,” NWS meteorologists said on the Greer office website. “Plus, temps should start to warm above freezing nearly everywhere by midday Wednesday.”

Only rain is expected in Mecklenburg County and other parts of the Interstate 85 corridor, meteorologists said.

A low of 35 is forecast in Charlotte late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to the latest NWS forecast on Saturday afternoon.

Snow forms at or below freezing, 32 degrees, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Freezing rain is the absolute worst! It's more dangerous than snow, as ice can form on pavement. Don't drive if there is, or recently was, freezing rain. Please try to stay indoors if freezing rain is in the forecast. #WeatherReady #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/rLsxU1tBAO — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) December 12, 2020

A low of 32 degrees is forecast for Charlotte late Monday and early Tuesday, but skies are expected to be mostly clear that night, according to the NWS forecast Saturday afternoon.

And Charlotte’s airport has only a 40 percent chance of rain that night, according to the National Weather Service.

Still, the predicted temperatures will be far lower than what we’re experiencing this weekend in Charlotte. The NWS forecast called for respective lows of 52 degrees and 56 degrees overnight Saturday and Sunday.